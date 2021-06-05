Historic night in Ruston as Tech blows out Rider

Friday was a historic night in Ruston as Louisiana Tech won its first NCAA Regional game since 2016, beating Rider 18-2.

Offense was in no short supply as the Techsters attacked for five runs in the first and second innings. Hunter Wells homered in the first, doubled in the second driving four of those first five. He'd double again in the fifth and hit an 8th inning grand slam, finishing with 9 RBI. The grand slam came as part of a 9 run inning that solidified the blowout.

Friday's game was the first home regional for Louisiana Tech in the program's history. The game was hosted at J.C. Love Field, AKA the Love Shack, which was devastated by a tornado two years ago.

With the win Tech will play NC State Saturday, the Wolfpack beat Alabama 8-1 in its opener.

