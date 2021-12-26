Year in Review: Acadiana Area High School Champions

LAFAYETTE — Acadiana Area LHSAA High School Champions in 2021 (Teams):
Teurlings Wrestling
Basile Wrestling
St. Thomas More Girls Soccer
St. Thomas More Boys Basketball
Lake Arthur Girls Basketball
Lafayette Christian Girls Basketball
Ascension Episcopal Boys Golf
St. Thomas More Boys Tennis
Notre Dame Softball
Northside Christian Softball
North Vermilion Baseball
Notre Dame Baseball
J.S. Clark Boys Track and Field
Westgate Boys Track and Field
Teurlings Boys Cross Country
ESA Girls Swimming
St. Thomas More Volleyball
Notre Dame Volleyball
Westgate Football
------------------------------------------------------------
