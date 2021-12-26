Year in Review: Acadiana Area High School Champions

LAFAYETTE — Acadiana Area LHSAA High School Champions in 2021 (Teams):

Teurlings Wrestling

Basile Wrestling

St. Thomas More Girls Soccer

St. Thomas More Boys Basketball

Lake Arthur Girls Basketball

Lafayette Christian Girls Basketball

Ascension Episcopal Boys Golf

St. Thomas More Boys Tennis

Notre Dame Softball

Northside Christian Softball

North Vermilion Baseball

Notre Dame Baseball

J.S. Clark Boys Track and Field

Westgate Boys Track and Field

Teurlings Boys Cross Country

ESA Girls Swimming

St. Thomas More Volleyball

Notre Dame Volleyball

Westgate Football

