Why Kaine Guidry resigned as Rayne football coach

RAYNE — Rayne football head coach Kaine Guidry has resigned from his position, he tells KATC.

The 2005 Wolverine graduate will become the assistant principal at Church Point High School, citing it as "an opportunity to impact the school outside of athletics".

Guidry spent seven seasons at his alma mater and says that he "really enjoyed his time there" and that it is a "bittersweet moment, leaving {his} alma mater."

He says that he's unsure if he will leave coaching permanently, but that his focus is on administration.

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