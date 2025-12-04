Who signed where on Early Signing Day in Acadiana.

LAFAYETTE — 11 local prep football players signed National Letters of Intent to their respective college teams on Wednesday, Dec. 3. Below is a list of players who signed.
Acadiana
-Darryus McKinley: Ohio State
Breaux Bridge
-Isaiah LeBlanc: Nicholls
Signed🖊️— Nicholls Football 🏈 (@Nicholls_FB) December 3, 2025
Welcome Isaiah to Colonel Country!
Carencro
-Chantz Babineaux: Nicholls State
Signed🖊️— Nicholls Football 🏈 (@Nicholls_FB) December 3, 2025
Welcome Chantz to Colonel Country!
Lafayette Christian
-Braylon Walker: Louisiana
Welcome home, 𝗕𝗥𝗔𝗬𝗟𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗘𝗥! 🏡#cULture | #GeauxCajuns | #NSD26 | @BraylonWalker07 pic.twitter.com/uwYhDm0EJQ— Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns® Football (@RaginCajunsFB) December 3, 2025
-Luke Green: Louisiana
Signed with the #cULture is LCA standout @LukeGreen003 #GeauxCajuns | #NSD26 pic.twitter.com/TaquytkUYx— Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns® Football (@RaginCajunsFB) December 3, 2025
-Brayden Allen: LSU
The State of Football— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 3, 2025
Opelousas Catholic
-Roderick Tezeno: USC
Roderick Tezeno Jr. has signed with the USC Trojans.— USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 3, 2025
Southside
-Emanual Collins: Louisiana Tech
Southside DB Emanual Collins stays in Louisiana as the 3-star prospect signed with LA Tech this morning. @KATCTV3 @emanual_collins @LATechFB#acadianapreps #NSD26 #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/chBmg9NtQY— Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) December 3, 2025
-Kannon Templet (baseball): Coastal Alabama
Westgate
-Lenord Howard: McNeese
SIGNED✍️— McNeese Football (@McNeeseFB) December 3, 2025
-Tradin Benjamin: Lamar
