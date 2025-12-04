Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Who signed where on Early Signing Day in Acadiana
Darryus McKinley, Roderick Tezeno, Brayden Allen among star signings in Acadiana
Posted

LAFAYETTE — 11 local prep football players signed National Letters of Intent to their respective college teams on Wednesday, Dec. 3. Below is a list of players who signed.

Acadiana

-Darryus McKinley: Ohio State

DARRYUS MCKINLEY SIGNS WITH OHIO STATE

Breaux Bridge

-Isaiah LeBlanc: Nicholls

Carencro

-Chantz Babineaux: Nicholls State

Lafayette Christian

-Braylon Walker: Louisiana

LCA QB Braylon Walker on signing with Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

-Luke Green: Louisiana

LCA safety Luke Green on signing with Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

-Brayden Allen: LSU

LCA WR Brayden Allen on signing with LSU

Opelousas Catholic

-Roderick Tezeno: USC

RODERICK TEZENO SIGNS WITH USC

Southside

-Emanual Collins: Louisiana Tech

-Kannon Templet (baseball): Coastal Alabama

Westgate

-Lenord Howard: McNeese

-Tradin Benjamin: Lamar

