Who signed where on Early Signing Day in Acadiana.

LAFAYETTE — 11 local prep football players signed National Letters of Intent to their respective college teams on Wednesday, Dec. 3. Below is a list of players who signed.

Acadiana

-Darryus McKinley: Ohio State

DARRYUS MCKINLEY SIGNS WITH OHIO STATE

Breaux Bridge

-Isaiah LeBlanc: Nicholls

Signed🖊️

Welcome Isaiah to Colonel Country!

337 🔜 985@isaiahrleblanc pic.twitter.com/Yb7NR96Zn2 — Nicholls Football 🏈 (@Nicholls_FB) December 3, 2025

Carencro

-Chantz Babineaux: Nicholls State

Signed🖊️

Welcome Chantz to Colonel Country!

337 🔜 985@chantz_bab pic.twitter.com/84SDUrqFMZ — Nicholls Football 🏈 (@Nicholls_FB) December 3, 2025

Lafayette Christian

-Braylon Walker: Louisiana

LCA QB Braylon Walker on signing with Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

-Luke Green: Louisiana

LCA safety Luke Green on signing with Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

-Brayden Allen: LSU

LCA WR Brayden Allen on signing with LSU

The State of Football



WR @Brayden_Allen2 is officially a Tiger pic.twitter.com/RviUkyXlJL — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 3, 2025

Opelousas Catholic

-Roderick Tezeno: USC

RODERICK TEZENO SIGNS WITH USC

Roderick Tezeno Jr. has signed with the USC Trojans.



Wide Receiver, out of Opelousas High School (LA) pic.twitter.com/582s1y6bwx — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 3, 2025

Southside

-Emanual Collins: Louisiana Tech

-Kannon Templet (baseball): Coastal Alabama

Westgate

-Lenord Howard: McNeese

-Tradin Benjamin: Lamar

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel