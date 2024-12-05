Where your favorite players inked on Early National Signing Day

Nine local prep football players signed National Letters of Intent to their respective college teams on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Below is a list of players who signed.
Acadiana
- Russell Babineaux - Louisiana
✍️ Welcome home, @rbabineaux_ #NSD25 | #BuildThecULture pic.twitter.com/r99innYooy— Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns® Football (@RaginCajunsFB) December 4, 2024
Cecilia
- Brent Gordon - Louisiana
𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝. ✍️— Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns® Football (@RaginCajunsFB) December 4, 2024
Welcome to the #cULture, @brentgordon_ #NSD25 | #BuildThecULture pic.twitter.com/vebYjUS5RW
Loreauville
- Dylan Singleton - Texas Tech
Dylan is @PatrickMahomes approved 💪@Dylan_Slngleton | #It25howtime pic.twitter.com/bvsrjuNngL— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 4, 2024
Opelousas
Corey Amos - Ole Miss
Welcome to the Sip 🦈— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 4, 2024
Corey Amos, DL@CoreyAmos20 | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/U2ly7fnntE
Kyran Moore - Stephen F. Austin
Welcome @kyranmoore5 to The Piney Woods! 🪓#AxeEm x #EastTexasTough pic.twitter.com/1DCerCIEAa— Lumberjack Football (@SFA_Football) December 4, 2024
Landon Hammond - Tulane
Welcome to Uptown, @LandonHammond8!#WAVE25TRONG pic.twitter.com/owor6lHIjW— Tulane Football (@GreenWaveFB) December 4, 2024
Teurlings
- Gresham Perry - Tulane
Welcome to Uptown, @greshamperry76!#WAVE25TRONG pic.twitter.com/UOLQ8GytRf— Tulane Football (@GreenWaveFB) December 4, 2024
Westgate
- Jaboree Antoine - Miami
Welcome to the Canes family, @jaboreea— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 4, 2024
🏈: Defensive Back
🏡: New Iberia, Louisiana
📚: Westgate#GoCanes | #NSD25 pic.twitter.com/PaAQIZrjxj
- Davian Jackson - Mississippi State
𝙃𝙚𝙡𝙥 𝙪𝙨 𝙬𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 @Returnof1_ 𝙩𝙤 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙑𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙨!#SHOWTIME | #HailState pic.twitter.com/012lpoB6fB— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 4, 2024
