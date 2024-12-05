Where your favorite players inked on Early National Signing Day

Nine local prep football players signed National Letters of Intent to their respective college teams on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Below is a list of players who signed.

Acadiana



Russell Babineaux - Louisiana

Cecilia



Brent Gordon - Louisiana

Loreauville



Dylan Singleton - Texas Tech

Opelousas



Teurlings



Gresham Perry - Tulane

Westgate



Jaboree Antoine - Miami

Welcome to the Canes family, @jaboreea



🏈: Defensive Back

🏡: New Iberia, Louisiana

📚: Westgate#GoCanes | #NSD25 pic.twitter.com/PaAQIZrjxj — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 4, 2024

Davian Jackson - Mississippi State

