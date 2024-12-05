Watch Now
Where your favorite players inked on Early National Signing Day

Nine Acadiana area prep stars signed Letters of Intent
Westgate defensive back Jaboree Antoine signs with Miami Hurricanes
Acadiana wide receiver Russell Babineaux signs with Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Early National Signing Day.jpg
Posted

Nine local prep football players signed National Letters of Intent to their respective college teams on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Below is a list of players who signed.

Acadiana

  • Russell Babineaux - Louisiana

Cecilia

  • Brent Gordon - Louisiana

Loreauville

  • Dylan Singleton - Texas Tech

Opelousas

Teurlings

  • Gresham Perry - Tulane

Westgate

