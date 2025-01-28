What Acadiana high school soccer programs are in the playoffs

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released their 2025 soccer playoff brackets and 43 teams from the Acadiana area made the postseason. Below are the matchups of the local teams ONLY.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bi-District: 1/29 - 2/1
17. Southside at 16. Barbe
21. Live Oak at 6. Lafayette
31. Acadiana at 2. C.E. Byrd
32. Pearl River at 1. St. Thomas More
28. Beau Chene at 5. Central Lafourche
30. New Orleans Military & Maritime at 3. Teurlings
22. Parkway at 11. New Iberia
18. West Ouachita at 15. North Vermilion
17. Kaplan at 16. Patrick Taylor - Science/Tech.
25. Grant at 8. Acadiana Renaissance Charter
28. Opelousas at St. Louis Catholic
21. St. Martinville at 12. Sterlington
20. Minden at 13. David Thibodaux
26. Morgan City at 7. E.D. White
23. Erath at 10. St. Michael the Archangel
18. Leesville at 15. Cecilia
24. Vermilion Catholic at 9. Northlake Christian
22. Houma Christian at 11. Episcopal of Acadiana
26. Lafayette Christian at 7. Catholic - New Iberia
23. Westminster Christian at 10. Dunham
18. Highland Baptist at 15. Louise McGehee
31. Opelousas Catholic at 2. Isidore Newman
BOYS SOCCER
Bi-District: 1/29 - 2/1
28. Acadiana at 5. Hahnville
20. Benton at 13. Lafayette
32. Tioga at 1. Teurlings Catholic
25. Livonia at 8. North Vermilion
28. West Ouachita at 5. St. Thomas More
19. David Thibodaux at 14. Ruston
26. Comeaux at 7. Prairieville
18. Beau Chene at 15. Ouachita Parish
28. Kaplan at 5. St. Charles
20. South Beauregard at 13. Erath
27. Acadiana Renaissance Charter at 6. St. Charles Catholic
18. Cecilia at 15. Morgan City
31. Opelousas at 2. University Lab
17. Catholic - New Iberia at 16. Pope John Paul II
24. Lafayette Christian at 9. Holy Savior Menard
25. Delta Charter at 8. Episcopal of Acadiana
29. Highland Baptist at 4. Ouachita Christian
19. Grace Christian at 14. Vermilion Catholic
18. Westminster Christian - Lafayette at 15. Walker L. Cohen
