What Acadiana high school soccer programs are in the playoffs

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released their 2025 soccer playoff brackets and 43 teams from the Acadiana area made the postseason. Below are the matchups of the local teams ONLY.

Click each division to see the full bracket.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bi-District: 1/29 - 2/1

Division I

17. Southside at 16. Barbe

21. Live Oak at 6. Lafayette

31. Acadiana at 2. C.E. Byrd

Division II

32. Pearl River at 1. St. Thomas More

28. Beau Chene at 5. Central Lafourche

30. New Orleans Military & Maritime at 3. Teurlings

22. Parkway at 11. New Iberia

18. West Ouachita at 15. North Vermilion

Division III

17. Kaplan at 16. Patrick Taylor - Science/Tech.

25. Grant at 8. Acadiana Renaissance Charter

28. Opelousas at St. Louis Catholic

21. St. Martinville at 12. Sterlington

20. Minden at 13. David Thibodaux

26. Morgan City at 7. E.D. White

23. Erath at 10. St. Michael the Archangel

18. Leesville at 15. Cecilia

Division IV

24. Vermilion Catholic at 9. Northlake Christian

22. Houma Christian at 11. Episcopal of Acadiana

26. Lafayette Christian at 7. Catholic - New Iberia

23. Westminster Christian at 10. Dunham

18. Highland Baptist at 15. Louise McGehee

31. Opelousas Catholic at 2. Isidore Newman

BOYS SOCCER

Bi-District: 1/29 - 2/1

Division I

28. Acadiana at 5. Hahnville

20. Benton at 13. Lafayette

Division II

32. Tioga at 1. Teurlings Catholic

25. Livonia at 8. North Vermilion

28. West Ouachita at 5. St. Thomas More

19. David Thibodaux at 14. Ruston

26. Comeaux at 7. Prairieville

18. Beau Chene at 15. Ouachita Parish

Division III

28. Kaplan at 5. St. Charles

20. South Beauregard at 13. Erath

27. Acadiana Renaissance Charter at 6. St. Charles Catholic

18. Cecilia at 15. Morgan City

31. Opelousas at 2. University Lab

Division IV

17. Catholic - New Iberia at 16. Pope John Paul II

24. Lafayette Christian at 9. Holy Savior Menard

25. Delta Charter at 8. Episcopal of Acadiana

29. Highland Baptist at 4. Ouachita Christian

19. Grace Christian at 14. Vermilion Catholic

18. Westminster Christian - Lafayette at 15. Walker L. Cohen

------------------------------------------------------------

