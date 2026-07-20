Westminster's Matthew Lalonde uses tennis to become elite pass rusher

OPELOUSAS — Westminster Christian defensive end Matthew Lalonde has never been the biggest player on the field.

What he lacks in size compared to some of the state's top pass rushers, he makes up for with an explosive first step.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound rising senior put together a breakout junior season in 2025, recording 63 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 11 sacks while helping lead the Crusaders to the Division IV Select semifinals. His performance earned him first-team All-State honors from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Westminster head coach Byron Porter said Lalonde's success starts with his understanding of the game.

"He knows what to look for as an edge rusher and how guys are going to set up on him," Porter said. "He's a really intelligent guy."

Lalonde credits his production to a relentless mentality on the field.

"You kind of just have to have that dog," Lalonde said. "You have to go attack that quarterback, get really physical with the O-line and do what you can."

Before emerging as one of Acadiana's top defensive playmakers, Lalonde spent much of his football career playing on the offensive line. Looking for ways to improve his athleticism and separate himself from the competition, he expanded beyond football and joined Westminster's tennis team.

The move paid off.

Lalonde said tennis helped improve his footwork, lateral movement and overall agility — skills that translated directly to rushing the passer.

"It helped me with a lot of my footwork and getting side to side," Lalonde said. "It helps with pass-rush moves like the rip and the swim moves."

Porter noticed the difference as well.

"You could see the athleticism from all those sports, his strength, his lateral movement as well as his speed," Porter said. "He exhibits all those attributes."

Those traits have helped Lalonde develop into one of the area's most disruptive defenders. While many defensive ends rely on size and power, Lalonde believes his quickness gives him an advantage.

"People in my position are a lot bigger, so they can't really move that much," Lalonde said. "With speed, I feel like I have the advantage."

As Westminster prepares for another season with championship aspirations, the Crusaders will once again lean on Lalonde's ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks. And if his junior season is any indication, his combination of speed, athleticism and football IQ could make him one of the state's top defensive players in 2026.

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