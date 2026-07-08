Westminster's Kyle Horde uses multi-sport background to fuel rise

OPELOUSAS — Westminster Christian standout Kyle Horde has already established himself as one of Louisiana's top football prospects, but the Texas State commit says he's still motivated to prove people wrong.

The rising senior linebacker and running back committed to the Bobcats on June 22 after putting together one of the state's most productive seasons in 2025.

Horde totaled more than 1,400 all-purpose yards, scored 17 touchdowns and recorded more than 100 tackles, earning All-District and All-State honors while finishing as one of Louisiana's top 50 football prospects.

Despite the accolades, Horde said he still feels overlooked because of where he plays.

"A lot of people don't look at Westminster," Horde said. "A lot of people don't look at me saying it ain't nothing special about what I'm doing, but I feel like half of the people that's saying that can't do it. They're not in the position I'm in. I just have to continue to work harder."

Westminster head coach Byron Porter said Horde's physical tools separate him from most high school players.

"He has a rare combination of size and speed," Porter said. "He's a 4.4- or 4.5-type guy, and that's very rare. A guy that's over 220 pounds and can move that fast. He has that rare blend of size, strength and speed."

Horde's success isn't limited to the football field.

The multi-sport standout has played soccer for 12 years, a sport he credits for developing the legwork that helps him excel on both sides of the ball.

"Football starts with footwork," Horde said. "Linemen have kick steps. Quarterbacks have drops. Receivers have releases. Everybody needs footwork. Soccer helped me with that a lot."

That soccer background has also helped him handle the demands of rarely leaving the field on Friday nights.

Horde said playing full soccer matches without substitutions prepared him to maintain his energy late in football games, something he believes gives Westminster an advantage.

"A lot of people get tired after halftime or in the third quarter and can't finish the fourth," Horde said. "That's where we thrive because we're well-conditioned. Our coaches make sure we're well-conditioned, and that's how we win games. In a lot of close games, we pulled away in the second half."

In addition to football and soccer, Horde is also an All-State sprinter in track and competes for Westminster's basketball team.

As he prepares for his senior season, Horde said the criticism and doubt surrounding his program continue to fuel his drive as he looks to finish his high school career on a high note before heading to San Marcos.

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