Westminster Boys Basketball takes down St. Edmund 92-53

Highlights and Scores from Monday, January 24th
Westminster takes down St. Edmund 92-53
Posted at 11:24 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 00:24:27-05

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Westminster Christian 92, St. Edmund Catholic 53

Midland 58, Glenmora 25

Welsh 85, Barbe 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Midland 48, Glenmora 34

