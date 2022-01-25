Westminster Boys Basketball takes down St. Edmund 92-53

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Westminster Christian 92, St. Edmund Catholic 53
Midland 58, Glenmora 25
Welsh 85, Barbe 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Midland 48, Glenmora 34
