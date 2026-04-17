Westgate's Fleming, Alem make program history

NEW IBERIA — Westgate High’s baseball program is getting national attention thanks to a historic season from a record-breaking duo.

Senior Aryo Fleming and sophomore Rahim Alem have rewritten the school’s record book, turning heads well beyond New Iberia.

Fleming set a new school record with 58 stolen bases in just 30 games, showcasing elite speed and consistency on the basepaths.

Meanwhile, Alem delivered a season for the ages at the plate. The sophomore shattered the program’s single-season batting average record, finishing at a nation-leading .712

The previous mark of .508 was set in 2006 by Westgate alum and former LSU standout Jared Mitchell. He also finished second in the country in slugging percentage at 1.618.

Together, their performances have helped elevate the profile of Westgate baseball.

“It brings more attention to Westgate baseball because usually when they look at Westgate they think football immediately,” Alem said. “They don’t really think about baseball. It just boosts my confidence a lot, you know, finally get my name on the map. Hey, everybody gonna know me now.”

For Fleming, the success is about more than just individual accolades. It’s about building something lasting for the program.

“It’s really great being able to share the field with a sophomore like Rahim Alem,” Fleming said. “He’s a great ballplayer. I love this coaching staff. It’s put Westgate on the spotlight, helps recruit more players, and sets a standard for the younger people.”

With records broken and expectations raised, the tandem’s impact is already being felt — not just in the stat sheet, but in the future of Westgate baseball.

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