Westgate's De'Myrion Johnson becomes the face of a local New Iberia gym

NEW IBERIA — Since helping Westgate win their first state title in 2021, De'Myrion Johnson found a new space to train.

"Westgate won the state championship and we offered the whole school keys to the gym for the full year", says Garrick Spain, owner of Next Level 24 Fitness. "While they were here, I was introduced to CEO Number 9 and we became real close since then. It was like an instant bond."

The last two years, he spent everyday after school at Next Level 24 Fitness, training under Spain. It was the perfect play drawn up, of something greater for "Ma9".

"Anything I need like recovery, workout, need to work on this or work on that... it's always been good", says Johnson.

Tackling school workouts and professional help, the grind never stopped... leading the three-star defensive lineman to sign with the LSU Tigers last month. But on Friday, the ink is drying on a new deal, where the benefits compensate for the work.

"Anything can help you. I was good to be prepared and stuff knowing you don't have to really worry or struggle. That's a good feeling."

Spain named Johnson as his first-ever NIL athlete. A deal worth up to $30,000 for the next year, as Johnson enrolls early into LSU for the spring.

"When it came down to the NIL deal, it was mostly about making him the face of Next Level. He's a survivor, he has a story to tell and we need kids like him and kids to see that you can also be a success story. It doesn't matter where you're from as long as you put God first and grind, the door is always going to be open."

Johnson is thankful for the gift-- as it helps him financially -- but for him, representing his city in Tiger stadium... "it just means more".

"It's big. It could be motivation for others, kids like me with the same circumstances and the same situation for kids where I'm from."

"We're also going to retire his jersey as well so it's just a great day for Next Level, a great day for him and I'm just excited man."

