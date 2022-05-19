Westgate Track: The Path to Back 2 Back Titles

The cards were lining up perfectly for the Westgate boys track and field team in 2020.

The Tigers were ranked 1st in 4A, and projected to win their first state title since 2015.

“We know what kind of talent that we have at Westgate,” senior Tre ‘Quan Francis said. “We know what kind of team that we had. It was about making sure everyone stayed healthy through the time.”

But as we remember, COVID-19 shut the sports world down. That included Westgate’s 2020 season, shutting the door of their chances to bring the trophy home.

“It was a big letdown,” senior Camron Spencer said. “We prepared ourselves, worked, and busted our butts just for that season. Surprisingly, we didn’t get to have it.”

“It was kind of frustrating,” Francis said. “We knew we had been working for it, and it got taken away from us. We just soaked it is and used it as motivation for the next season.”

What happened next, set them up for a run of dominance. While many people sat and waited during the pandemic, each Westgate runner found ways to sprint by the competition. Training individually away from the school, that way they each could take their mark, and were set to go for the gold.

“We teach them to perform at high levels regardless of the environment they’re in,” Westgate head coach Philip Guidry said. “These guys that we have now did a remarkable job of being resilient.”

“Coming from Westgate, there’s a certain mentality that you have to have,” Spencer said. “You have to work everyday to be better than you were. If you’re not working, there’s somebody at Westgate that’s working harder than you.”

Coming out of 2020, Westgate coasted to wining a trophy in 2021. And just a few weeks ago, the Tigers went the distance once again.

“It was special because we go it taken away from us,” Francis said. “To be able to defend what we already were going to defend the first time, it just feels good.”

“It was expected from all of us,” senior Jordan Doucet said. “When we sealed the deal, we looked at each other because we knew it was going to happen. We just had to make sure we sealed it.”

