Westgate receiver Jackilon Roberson signs NIL deal with KOK

NEW IBERIA — Westgate High School wide receiver Jackilon Roberson is the latest Acadiana athlete to sign an NIL deal with a local business.

Roberson has partnered with KOK Wings in New Iberia and will be compensated as a brand ambassador for the restaurant.

The senior also filmed a commercial with KOK Wings as part of the partnership.

“I feel good, because this is really like one of my favorite spots,” Roberson said. “I like eating over here. The sauce is kind of different. I like the wings with the fries with the barbecue and the ranch. That’s very good.”

Roberson joins Carencro quarterback Carson Gurzi, who recently signed an NIL deal with KOK Wings and also serves as a brand ambassador for the restaurant.

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