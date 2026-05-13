Welsh advances to title game; Central Catholic falls in semifinals

SULPHUR — Two local baseball programs continued their pursuit of a state championship Tuesday at McMurry Park, with one team moving within a win of history while another saw its postseason run come to an end.

In Division IV Select, No. 16 seed Central Catholic ran into a tough challenge against fifth-seeded Ouachita Christian, last year’s state runner-up. Ouachita Christian used an explosive second inning to pull away for an 11-2 semifinal victory.

Ouachita Christian struck first in the bottom of the first inning when designated hitter Cooper Thomas delivered an RBI single to center field, scoring Reed Smalling for a 1-0 lead.

The game broke open in the second inning. With runners on the corners, Nicholas Luke Vidrine dropped down a bunt that brought home John Patrick Turpin to make it 2-0. Ouachita Christian capitalized on Central Catholic miscues and erupted for seven runs in the frame to build an 8-0 advantage.

Central Catholic, based in Morgan City, was unable to recover as its season came to a close in the semifinal round.

Earlier in the day, Welsh punched its ticket to the Division IV Non-Select championship game with a 2-0 win over Vinton.

The Greyhounds leaned on a dominant pitching performance from junior Grant Haydel, who threw 106 pitches and struck out nine batters in the shutout effort.

Welsh provided just enough offense in the bottom of the third inning. Grayson Klumpp sparked a two-out rally with an RBI double before Nicholas Gillett followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 2-0.

Welsh coach Caleb Hayes said the team is focused on finishing the job.

“We’ve had one saying all year, SIP, stay in process,” Hayes said. “I’m going to tell them that one more time tomorrow to stay in process. We’ve got one game to finish our goal and to do something that’s never been done in Welsh history and win a state championship.”

Haydel said the Greyhounds remain motivated heading into the title game.

“It’s really exciting, but the job’s not finished,” Haydel said. “We want to go all the way this year.”

Welsh will face Mangham on Wednesday at 2 p.m. for the Division IV Non-Select state championship.

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