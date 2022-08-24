WCA Lafayette to play 11-man football in 2022

Westminster Christian of Lafayette is moving from eight-man football to 11-man this year.

The Chargers had their first season on the gridiron last season and are now joining the LHSAA.

WCA will have to sit out for two years because of LHSAA rules, yet the program has a full schedule of games that includes a week three matchup with St. Edmund.

The Chargers' roster consists of 37 varsity guys that are led by nine seniors, and each player is battling to build their program for the future.

“This is a great group of guys,” head coach Jim Stomps said. “They are really focused on playing hard for each other and not letting each other down. That's the main thing we've talked about the whole time: play for the guy next to you. If we do that, the scoreboards can take care of themselves.”

“We have kids that are undersized playing different positions when at other schools, they would be a receiver,” senior Nelson Goulas said. “They're bought in. They're giving everything they have just for the program to be great.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel