Ville Platte Boys Hoops takes down Iota 80-61

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ville Platte 80, Iota 61
Ascension Episcopal 42, Houma Christian 35
Franklin 84, Jeanerette 63
Northside Christian 51, St. Edmund Catholic 32
Northwest 77, Church Point 44
White Castle 52, Central Catholic 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ascension Catholic 41, Covenant Christian Academy 28
Delcambre 42, Loreauville 4
Iota 50, Ville Platte 44
Northwest 50, Church Point 30
