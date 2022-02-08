Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Ville Platte Boys Hoops takes down Iota 80-61

Monday, February 7th Scores and Highlights
items.[0].videoTitle
Ville Platte Boys Hoops takes down Iota 80-61
Ville Platte BBB 2022.jpg
Posted at 8:00 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 09:00:45-05

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ville Platte 80, Iota 61

Ascension Episcopal 42, Houma Christian 35

Franklin 84, Jeanerette 63

Northside Christian 51, St. Edmund Catholic 32

Northwest 77, Church Point 44

White Castle 52, Central Catholic 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ascension Catholic 41, Covenant Christian Academy 28

Delcambre 42, Loreauville 4

Iota 50, Ville Platte 44

Northwest 50, Church Point 30

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.