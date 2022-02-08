Ville Platte Boys Hoops takes down Iota 80-61

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ville Platte 80, Iota 61

Ascension Episcopal 42, Houma Christian 35

Franklin 84, Jeanerette 63

Northside Christian 51, St. Edmund Catholic 32

Northwest 77, Church Point 44

White Castle 52, Central Catholic 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ascension Catholic 41, Covenant Christian Academy 28

Delcambre 42, Loreauville 4

Iota 50, Ville Platte 44

Northwest 50, Church Point 30

