Vermilion Catholic eyes State Championship in rematch against Ouachita Christian

Two years after falling to Ouachita Christian in the Caesars Superdome, the Vermilion Catholic Eagles are ready for another shot at glory.

On Thursday, the two teams will meet again, this time with the 2024 Division IV Select State Championship on the line.

Head coach Broc Prejean emphasized the distinctiveness of this year’s squad, saying, “This 2024 unit stands on their own merit. We happen to be playing the same team that we faced two years ago, but the reality is that it’s a completely different ball game.”

The Eagles’ playoff run has been driven by star quarterback Jonathan Dartez, whose stellar performance has rewritten Louisiana high school football history. The senior has scored 17 total touchdowns during this postseason, including five last week against Kentwood, which made him Louisiana’s all-time total touchdown leader with 173.

“We’re going to lean on him,” Prejean said. “Man for man, everybody on this roster and staff knows who he is, knows the work he’s put in, and how deserving he is of this. We also know that there’s 10 other guys on the field that compliment him so well.”

With 12 seniors leading the way, Vermilion Catholic enters Thursday’s game prepared and motivated.

“I’ve seen the playoff preparation that these kids have put in,” Prejean said. “They’re not going to be denied for those reasons. They’re going to go out there prepared and ready to compete. We’ll see how that result plays out.”

A win would not only avenge the Eagles’ 2022 loss but also secure the program’s first state title since 2013, when Vermilion Catholic completed an undefeated season by defeating St. Frederick.

------------------------------------------------------------

