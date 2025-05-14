Vermilion Catholic captures first baseball state title

SULPHUR — History was made on the diamond Wednesday as the Vermilion Catholic Eagles secured their first-ever baseball state championship with a 4-1 victory over Ouachita Christian in the Division IV Select title game.

The Screaming Eagles struck early and never looked back. In the first inning, Jackson Trahan launched a two-run homer over the left-field wall to give VC a 2-0 lead.

In the second, shortstop Johnathan Dartez — also the quarterback from the school’s state championship football team — continued the momentum. He drove a ball up the middle to score Ross Dartez, stretching the lead to 3-0.

Dartez wasn’t done. In the fourth inning, he beat a throw to first on another infield single, allowing Dominic Gautreaux to cross home and make it 4-0.

Freshman pitcher Cole Albert kept the Ouachita Christian bats at bay, allowing just one run while striking out three en route to being named Outstanding Player of the Game.

Ouachita Christian, who also faced Vermilion Catholic in the football state championship, had a final chance in the seventh but grounded out to end the game. For the first time in school history, Vermilion Catholic can call itself state champion in baseball.

“It just means everything to this community, to this school, and to these guys,” said VC head coach Charles Harrington. “They have worked so hard all season long. It is such a well-deserved honor. I’m so, so proud of all these guys.”

Albert echoed the pride shared by his team. “I’m very thankful for all the people that put their effort and time into this, and I’m very thankful for my team,” he said. “It’s not one person — I’ve got eight people behind me and in the dugout helping with what I’m doing.”

Meanwhile, in Division IV Non-Select, the Welsh Greyhounds fell 10-0 to powerhouse Oak Grove, who claimed its fifth straight state championship.

