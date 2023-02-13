Teurlings wrestling wins 4th straight state title

The Teurlings Catholic wrestling team won the Division II State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 11.

This is the Rebels' fourth consecutive state title.

In the win, Teurlings register 356.5 points, which is the most team points scored in state tournament history.

