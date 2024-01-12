Teurlings wrestling trio hit the century mark in career wins

Pinned between the football field and baseball diamond on campus, Teurlings wrestling is an established dynasty.

The Rebels have hoisted 11 titles over the last 13 years and show no signs of giving up the crown.

“Iron sharpens iron,” senior Brennan Boyer said. “We’re working every day trying to get better.”

“We’ve been wrestling our whole lives,” junior Brandt Babineaux said. “We push each other every day.”

Along with the team's success, the personal triumphs are just as big. Brennan Boyer grappled a new accomplishment on January 6th.

The senior reached 100 career wins during the Ken Cole Invitational, which is something done by only a handful of guys in the program within the last 20 years.

“It was a great feeling,” Boyer said. “I’ve been wrestling since I was four years old. It feels like a lifelong journey for me. It feels great to hit another prestigious goal.”

Boyer is just one of three to conquer the recent feat this season. Juniors Brandt Babineaux and Brennan Romero also reached the century mark.

“The team aspect makes the great individuals,” Romero said. “You can’t have one great guy without the guys below or above him. That’s a testament to how good the team is.”

“It was just another goal that I had knowing that I’ve been wrestling in high school for three years,” Babineaux said. “It’s another goal and I have others ahead of me.”

“That speaks volumes to their talent and work ethic when they walk into the room,” head coach Kent Masson said.

The wins don’t stop there. Sophomore Alex Rozas is just three pinfalls away from joining the club and will become another name to come through the Teurlings empire.

“I’m very excited,” Rozas said. “I’m glad I’m almost at my 100th. I’m glad I have the opportunity to practice with everyone and be with these great training partners that have already reached 100.”

“I would probably put him in a category of being a once-in-a-lifetime type of wrestler to wrestle in the program,” Masson said. "He’s extraordinary and special. To almost be at 100 wins as a sophomore, that’s an incredible thing.”

