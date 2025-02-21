Teurlings, STM fall in Title Matches

HAMMOND — Both the Teurlings Catholic boys' soccer team and the St. Thomas More girls' soccer team had their sights set on state championships Thursday night. However, both squads fell short in their title bids.

Teurlings Catholic Falls to Holy Cross in Boys’ Division II Final

Teurlings Catholic entered the championship match looking to cap off a perfect season, but standing in their way was defending Division II champion Holy Cross.

The Tigers set the tone early, with Eric Santa Maria scoring in the 22nd minute to put Holy Cross up 1-0. Just minutes later, Santa Maria struck again, doubling the Tigers' lead heading into halftime.

The Rebels fought back in the second half, as Carson Dwyer converted a penalty kick to cut the deficit to 2-1. However, Holy Cross’ experience proved to be the difference. The Tigers controlled possession down the stretch and secured a 3-2 victory, successfully defending their state title.

St. Thomas More’s Championship Run Ends Against St. Scholastica

In the girls’ Division II final, St. Thomas More struck first late in the first half, as senior Kate Guillory found the net in the closing two minutes. However, St. Scholastica responded, scoring STM’s first conceded goal of the postseason to send the match into halftime tied 1-1.

The Doves took control in the second half, with Caroline Todd scoring her second goal of the night to put them ahead 2-1. St. Scholastica extended the lead on a well-placed free kick from Carlie Perrin, making it 3-1 before adding another insurance goal to secure a 4-1 victory.

The loss ended STM’s championship streak at seven, as St. Scholastica hoisted the state trophy.

