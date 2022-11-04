Watch Now
Teurlings, Southside among teams to advance to 2nd round

LHSAA Volleyball Playoffs
Posted at 11:27 PM, Nov 03, 2022
The LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will be hosted in Lafayette. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championships will take place November 10th - 12th at the Cajundome. For the full bracket, click the link in each division.

Bi-District Round

Division I

21 New Iberia 1
12 Southside 3

31 Lafayette 0
2 Mt. Carmel 3

Division II

32 Plaquemine 0
1 St. Thomas More 3

24 Edna Karr 0
9 Beau Chene 3

25 Eleanor McMain 0
8 Comeaux 3

28 David Thibodaux 0
5 Belle Chase 3

21 South Terrebone 0
12 Breaux Bridge 3

23 North Vermilion 1
10 McDonogh #35 3

31 Ouachita Parish 0
2 Teurlings Catholic 3

Division III

32 St. Martinville 0
1 Dunham 3

17 Eunice 1
16 Patrick Taylor - Science/Tech. 3

20 Ursuline Academy 1
13 Rayne 3

29 Cecilia 0
4 Haynes Academy 3

22 Cabrini 0
11 Iota 3

27 Leesville 0
6 Lafayette Christian 3

26 Church Point 0
7 University Lab 3

23 Morgan City 0
10 Catholic - N.I. 3

Division IV

24 Delcambre 0
9 Loyola Prep 3

28 Doyle 0
5 Notre Dame 3

21 North Caddo 0
12 Patterson 3

19 Acadiana Renaissance 3
14 Many 1

26 West St. Mary 0
7 Northlake Christian 3

Division V

17 Hanson Memorial 1
16 Houma Christian 3

25 Centerville 0
8 Central Private 3

28 St. Mary's Academy 0
5 Episcopal of Acadiana 3

20 St. John 1
13 Northside Christian 3

29 False River 0
4 Ascension Episcopal 3

20 M.L. King Charter 0
3 Central Catholic 3

19 Family Christian 0
14 St. Edmund 3

22 Southern Lab 1
11 Sacred Heart - Grand Coteau 3

23 Highland Baptist 1
10 St. Martin's Episcopal 3

31 First Baptist Christian 0
2 Westminster Christian 3

*Bottom Team is the Home Team
