Teurlings' Kent Masson earns 300th dual meet win

Teurlings wrestling head coach Kent Masson earned his 300th dual meet win Wednesday night against STM and North Vermilion.

After the match, family, friends and former students surprised him with balloons and cake to commemorate the moment.

