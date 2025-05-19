Teurlings, Catholic-New Iberia win baseball state titles

SULPHUR — Two Acadiana-area schools ended their baseball seasons on the highest note over the weekend, each claiming state championships in their respective divisions.

Teurlings Catholic continued its dominance in Division II Select, winning back-to-back titles with a commanding 14-3 victory over E.D. White in the decisive Game 3 of the championship series. The Rebels surged to a 12-0 lead early, driving in six runs in both the first and second innings.

Junior Evan Vincent was named Outstanding Player of the Finals for the second consecutive year. He credited his teammates for the performance.

"It's a great feeling. I know my boys had my back — couldn't have done it without them," Vincent said. "I'm so grateful for this award."

Teurlings head coach Brooks Badeaux praised his team's resilience and focus throughout the year.

"These guys played with a target on their back all year," Badeaux said. "We downplayed it, but that's not an easy thing to do. We brought it up before the game — we haven't lost a whole game at home all year. That's pretty special."

In Division III Select, Catholic High of New Iberia secured its first state championship since 2001, defeating University High 7-4 in extra innings of Game 3. The Panthers took a narrow 4-3 lead into the eighth inning before J.D. Hidalgo crushed a three-run homer to left field, providing the insurance runs needed to close it out.

Hidalgo was named Outstanding Player of the Finals and shared an emotional message about his team.

"I love these boys with my whole heart," he said. "We're not just teammates — we're brothers."

The win was especially meaningful for Panthers head coach David Jordan, who ended his 34-year career on top.

"I knew coming into it that one of two things would happen — I’d either go out as a state champion, or I’d go out competing in the state championship game,” Jordan said. “I'm really happy that I'm going out this way. But more than that, I'm happy for this baseball team."

With the 2024-25 high school sports season now in the books, attention turns to the fall — and the kickoff of high school football in early September.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel