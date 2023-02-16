Watch Now
Teurlings, Carencro and WCA Girls Hoops advance to 2nd round

LCA is the lone No. 1 seed in the Acadiana area
Posted at 11:40 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 00:40:10-05

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)
-Click each link for the full brackets

Division I (Non-Select)

21. Southside
12. Thibodaux

23. New Iberia
10. St. Amant

Division II (Non-Select)

17. Abbeville
16. Lakeshore

24. Rayne
9. Church Point

21. Leesville
12. Breaux Bridge

20. Kaplan
13. Carroll

19. Northwest
14. Franklin Parish

22. Jennings
11. Plaquemine

27. Livonia
6. North Vermilion

26. Beau Chene
7. West Feliciana

23. Loranger
10. Iota

Division III (Non-Select)

17. Patterson
16. Mansfield

24. Porte Barre
9. Pine

25. Kinder
8. West St. Mary

18. Ville Platte
15. Doyle

Division IV (Non-Select)

17. Elton
16. Franklin

25. Grand Lake
8. Lake Arthur

28. Welsh
5. Homer

20. Delcambre
13. South Plaquemine

22. North Central
11. East Iberville

27. Jeanerette
6. Lasalle

Division V (Non-Select)

18. Lacassine
15. Hornbeck

4. Midland (Bye)

2. Hathaway (Bye)

Division I (Select)

3. St. Thomas More (Bye)

23. West Jefferson
10. Acadiana

18. Eleanor McMain 18
15. Carencro 50

2. Lafayette (Bye)

Division II (Select)

1. Lafayette Christian (Bye)

24. David Thibodaux
9. Bunkie

5. Northside (Bye)

20. Haynes Academy 32
13. Teurlings Catholic 55

Division III (Select)

18. Ascension Episcopal
15. Loyola Prep

Division IV (Select)

24. Lincoln Prep
9. Sacred Heart

5. Central Catholic (Bye)

20. Slaughter Community
13. St. Edmund

3. Highland Baptist (Bye)

19. River Oaks 39
14. Westminster 53

23. Glenbrook
10. Hanson Memorial

18. Vermilion Catholic
15. Riverside Academy

Division V (Select)

9. Northside Christian
8. Family Community

3. JS Clark (Bye)

