Teurlings, Carencro and Acadiana win to open Kiwanis Jamboree

LAFAYETTE — The 73rd annual Kiwanis Jamboree kicked off Thursday night in Acadiana, bringing the start of high school football season with six games scheduled over two days.

The opener featured two programs led by first-year head coaches. Michael Courville, in his debut with Teurlings Catholic, guided the Rebels to a 21-3 win over St. Martinville, which was led for the first time by former Lafayette head man Garret Kreamer.

Rebels quarterback Alex Munoz connected with tight end Matthew Cantrelle for a 10-yard touchdown in the first half, giving Teurlings a 7-0 lead. St. Martinville cut the margin to 7-3 by halftime, but the Rebels pulled away in the second half behind a key interception by junior Luke Hebert that set up a scoring drive.

In the second matchup, Carencro held off Notre Dame for a 28-26 victory. The Bears jumped ahead early as sophomore quarterback Carson Burzi hit Brandon Duffy on a deep pass to set up his own 2-yard touchdown run. CHS then added a defensive highlight when Nicholls State commit Chantz Babineaux returned an interception for a score, pushing Carencro to a 15-0 lead.

Notre Dame battled back before halftime with a 14-yard touchdown run from senior Joachim Bourgeois to cut the deficit to 15-7. The Pioneers rallied late, but Carencro held on for the narrow win.

In the nightcap, Acadiana rolled to a 36-0 win over host Comeaux. Running back Dion Simon scored twice on the ground to pace the Rams’ offense.

The jamboree continues Friday with St. Thomas More facing Cecilia at 6 p.m., followed by Southside against Northside, and Lafayette closing the night against Breaux Bridge.

