Teurlings baseball wins first title since 2018

SULPHUR — The Teurlings Catholic Rebels baseball team outlasted St. Louis Catholic in an 11-inning showdown, 3-2, to win the Division II Select State Championship.
Meanwhile in Division II Non-Select, North Vermilion fell to Lutcher, 4-0.
Click the video above for a full recap.
