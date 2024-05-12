Watch Now
Teurlings baseball wins first title since 2018

Posted at 10:29 PM, May 11, 2024
SULPHUR — The Teurlings Catholic Rebels baseball team outlasted St. Louis Catholic in an 11-inning showdown, 3-2, to win the Division II Select State Championship.

Meanwhile in Division II Non-Select, North Vermilion fell to Lutcher, 4-0.

