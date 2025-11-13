Ten Acadiana volleyball teams open state tournament

LAFAYETTE — Ten high school volleyball programs from the Acadiana area opened play Thursday as the LHSAA state tournament got underway in the quarterfinal round at the Cajundome.

In Division IV, Lafayette Christian faced Isidore Newman of New Orleans. Junior Grace Alexander delivered 13 kills for the Knights, including a powerful strike midway through the first set to cut the deficit to 12-11. Newman closed out the frame 25-20 after a well-placed shot from Leilani Reid and went on to sweep the Knights in straight sets.

Newman advances to face either two-time champion Northlake Christian or Catholic of New Iberia, one of this year’s tournament Cinderellas. Northlake Christian dropped the first set to the Panthers but responded behind steady play from Kara McSpaddin. After Catholic’s Caroline Meyer tied the second set at 13, the Wolverines surged, taking the next three sets to win 3-1 and move on to the semifinals.

At the top of the Division IV bracket, eighth-seeded Notre Dame pushed top-ranked Dunham. Trailing in the fourth set, the Pios fought to force a decisive fifth, sparked by a late kill from Mary Ellen Trahan that put them up 23-22. But Dunham answered as Bree Mills delivered a key kill off the deflection to regain the lead. Mills then sealed the match with a block, giving the Tigers a 3-1 win.

In Division V, Westminster of Opelousas looked to reach the semifinals for the fifth straight year but ran into a strong Northside Christian squad. The Warriors opened aggressively with one of Emily Abshire’s five kills, but Crusaders senior Laila Gauthier countered with 11 kills of her own. Westminster controlled the match throughout, sweeping Northside Christian in straight sets to advance.

Remaining matchups:

Division I



Southside vs. Slidell (2:00 pm)

Division II



Kenner vs. St. Thomas More (5:20 pm)

Teurlings Catholic vs. Academy of Our Lady (5:20 pm)

Division V



Central Catholic vs. Episcopal of Acadiana (3:40 pm)

