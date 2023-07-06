Super 16: Westgate's De'Myrion Johnson

NEW IBERIA — Championship DNA runs deep through De'Myrion Johnson's veins.

During the 4A state championship in 2021, he was the wall for a 4th quarter goal-line stand that lifted Westgate to their first ever title in program history.

"Hard work pay off", says Johnson. "I mean when you handle your business, you're going to get the call and I was handling my business day in and day out."

Johnson cashed in on his talent as a junior. He finished with 9 sacks, 35 tackles for loss and helped lead the Tigers to the semi-finals. On the recruiting trail, he's a four-star defensive lineman that looks to join another championship caliber team, LSU.

"LSU always been my dream school and when I got the opportunity, I first tried to weigh out my options but LSU fit me best."

But he won't be going alone.

"(We were) like brothers. He was living at my house basically. When you see me, you see him."

I'eJan Harrison was Johnson's best friend since childhood, with plans to join Westgate's football team together.

"We was together walking home but I told him wait, and he didn't want to. He said his mom was cooking red beans and I just got the call and broke down."

Harrison was killed due their freshman year due to gun violence.

"It's actually tough because me and Coach Antoine just talked to the kid before and he was planning on coming out to football and he said 'Man, I need to do something positive with myself, I need to do certain things", says defensive coordinator, Tyrunn Walker. "It was crazy for us to get that call and even him because for a lot of these kids, their best friends are their brothers."

When Johnson laces his cleats, puts on his shoulder pads or straps on his helmet, he's not only representing the purple and gold -- but his number one fan, who has the best seat in the house.

"I was down for a couple of weeks but realized that's my drive, that's my why, that's who I do it for", says Johnson. To live through his name and I'm going to forever represent his name."

