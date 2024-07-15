Super 16: Teurlings OL Gresham Perry

It's obvious that Gresham Perry is larger than life.

The Teurlings offensive lineman stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 310 pounds. His giant stature is matched by his talent on the field, abilities that have been passed down in his family tree.

“We all have that athleticism in our genes,” Perry said. “We put in a lot of work like speed drills and not taking days off.”

“Gresham is a kid that works his tail off everyday,” Teurlings head coach Dane Charpentier said. “He’s a guy that I feel confident is going to maximize everything that the Lord has blessed him with.”

This past season, Gresham dominated opponents and became an All-State selection.

Those efforts will allow him to play at the next level as he committed to Tulane in june. He’ll become the third within the Perry clan to play in college.

“Tulane has something special going on,” Perry said. “They have a great facility and great culture. I’m excited to be a part of that.”

While Perry has had many highs on the field, a recent low point is now his motivation to succeed on and off the gridiron.

Gresham's father, Dr. Adam Perry, died on March 18, 2024 at the age of 49. Dr. Perry played football for LSU from 1994-97.

He then came to Lafayette and founded Louisiana Orthopedic Specialists. Dr. Perry also volunteered as Head of Sports Medicine with the rebels which allowed him to watch his boys play.

“My dad was always with us every Friday night on the sideline helping our kids stay healthy,” Perry said. “It’s going to be different without him there, but we’re going to do it for him.”

“We’ll do our best to remember him and carry on his legacy,” Charpentier said. “The standard and toughness that he was about was very high.”

Gresham plans to follow in his dad’s footsteps and become an orthopedic surgeon once he’s done with football so that he can honor the life of the man who raised him.

“I’m going to honor him,” Perry said. “He demanded excellence. He always wanted to be the best and the people around him to be their best. That’s what I’m going to uphold.”

------------------------------------------------------------

