Super 16: St. Thomas More QB Sam Altmann

Walker Howard became the ultimate field general at St. Thomas More. He led the Cougars to two state titles and then signed to LSU

So once the former 5-star left the program, someone needed to take the wheel in the driver’s seat.

That’s where Sam Altmann came in. The signal caller got experience in his sophomore season, but took command of the huddle in year 3…

“I mean Walker was great and I loved learning behind him, but it was a new team and a new time," Altmann explained. "We were ready to get after it.”

For most, filling Howard's shoes may have seemed like a Hail Mary. But Altmann didn’t fumble the opportunity.

“I didn’t think of it much as pressure because I mean if I thought of it as pressure something will happen, I know I'm gonna make a mistake but it’s just the next play.”

“He's a real student of the game, you know he studies opponents," STM Head Coach Jim Hightower added. "He knows the game of football. He makes it a lot of audibles at the line of scrimmage and that gives our offensive staff, you know a lot of a opportunities to make big plays because they know Sam is gonna get us in the right situation.”

The 6'3 QB threw for more than 3,200 yard and 33 touchdowns last season, and then led the Cougars to the Division II State Championship, where he’d have the game of his life.

Altmann threw for 422 yards, 6 TDs and in the process, received outstanding player of the game.

“I didn't think I was gonna get I'm probably going to like Christian McNees or Stelly because I mean, I'm still one of those guys like if I didn't have them, I wouldn't be able to have those completions in yards," Altmann expressed. "And once I got it, I was shocked.”

Altmann’s don’t blink attitude started at a young age. The incoming senior watched the likes of Saints legend Drew Brees and most recently former LSU QB Joe Burrow.

“He wasn’t a five-star coming out of high school. He had to work and then transferred. He made it happen in his last two year. It showed me that hard work can get you where you want.”

Wth a phenomenal junior campaign behind him, Altmann is ready to increase his stock to another level.

“I don’t try to think about it. If I do, it just creates pressure," Altmann said. "As long as a I can make one play at a time, it makes my job a lot easier. I think I have to prove it again this year if anyone’s going to come knocking on the door.”

