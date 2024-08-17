Super 16: Loreauville OL/DL Dylan Singleton

LOREAUVILLE — Dylan Singleton was always naturally athletic, but it took him time to figure out where that would lead him.

Now standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 280 pounds, Singleton has become the key to the Tigers' success, dominating both sides of the line of scrimmage. The rising senior plays both offense and defense, something his coach, Terry Martin, says makes him a rare talent.

“He moves really well, and for his size, it’s amazing how well he can pull,” Martin said. “We run a lot of power and counter plays, and we count on those guys to pull a lot.”

For Singleton, the challenge is as much mental as it is physical.

“Playing on both sides takes a lot, especially with stamina,” Singleton said. “When you can do both, I feel like it makes you a better player overall.”

Ranked as the 40th best player in Louisiana by 247Sports, Singleton’s ability to control the line of scrimmage has garnered attention from college programs ranging from Houston to Louisiana. Ultimately, though, he committed to Texas Tech, where he won’t just be a lineman — he’ll be an athlete.

“It says a lot that they call me an athlete,” Singleton said. “A lot of linemen are just big and can block, but I feel like I’m more than just a football player as a lineman.”

Singleton’s versatility stretches beyond the gridiron. Texas Tech first noticed his football skills, but what sealed the deal was his basketball game.

“They asked me if I could dunk a basketball,” Singleton said. “They wanted me to send a video, so I did. When they saw it, they were like, ‘He can dunk too, we’re good.’”

Singleton is a standout on the basketball court as well. He’s been named to the "Best of the Teche" in both football and basketball, and that crossover between sports has propelled his athletic career.

“Coach Martin said when I was playing basketball, my feet got a lot quicker,” Singleton said. “It’s only going to benefit me.”

As Singleton prepares for his final high school season, both on the field and on the court, one thing is clear: his slam dunk career is just beginning.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel