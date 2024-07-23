Super 16: Loreauville ATH Kylon Polk

Anytime a football is thrown, Kylon Polk tries to grab it.

“I feel like if the ball is in the air, I want to be there all the time,” Polk said. “I just have to finish the play.”

The Loreauville senior athlete plays at receiver and defensive back.

He led the team in interceptions with 10 last season while also hauling in five touchdowns. Those plays helped the senior earn 1st team All-District on offense and defense, but his focus on the small things is what makes him elite.

“He’s not a kid that jumps out at you when it comes to his size or blazing speed, but he just makes plays,” Loreauville head coach Terry Martin said. “He might be one of the most competitive guys I’ve ever been around.”

“If you have the details down pack, you can get it on both sides of the ball,” Polk said. “Some people just want to pat the ball down, but I’m trying to finish the play. So if you have your details down, you’ll finish the play.”

The discipline that he’s learned comes from family. His cousin, Zy Alexander, played for Loreauville and is now the starting cornerback at LSU.

Watching his older cousin is what’s made Polk such a technician.

“I saw from him that it takes a lot of hard work,” Polk said. “He never takes a day off, even when he’s hurting. He’s still in the lab everyday. We work together sometimes so he teaches me a lot.”

Polk now wants to carve his own path towards playing college football, and the only way he’ll get there is by continuing to hone in on the basics.

“I play physical,” Polk said. “I get after it. I have heart, so no one is going to run over or beat me. When the ball is in the air, I’m there.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel