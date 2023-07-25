Super 16: Lafayette Christian's Melvin Hills and Sandy Lewis

LAFAYETTE — It didn't take long for Lafayette Christian's Melvin Hills and Sandy Lewis to form a bond.

"I first met Sandy the summer of my freshman year", says Hills. "I didn't know who he was. I was like, dang that's a big black dude."

"I first met Melvin and he had a durag on. I was like bruh you have dreads?", says Lewis. "He was like yeah. He had some little twists. After that, the connection was just there already."

In this partnership, Lewis brings the speed while Hills brings the power.

Together, they are the friday storm that rains on quarterbacks' parades.

"It's like just me and him. If he on go, I'm on go. That's it I'll look at him and be like are you strong? He'll look at me like are you strong? I guess we strong then."

"I feel like we can compete with anybody in the nation when we together. Our whole defensive line. When me and him are on the same side, you can always see a sack or a play stopped."

Hills was a unanimous All-State selection in 2022 with 90 tackles and 10 sacks. Meanwhile, Lewis added 9 tackles for loss. Their connection on the field also turns into a friendly competition.

"Right now, we have a bet of who's going to get the most sacks at the end of the season. Imma get it, but I still want him to believe that he has a chance", says Hills.

"If he get a sack, I can't let him just talk. That's all he's going to do is talk."

"It's a lot of fuel, because it's competition. We both don't like losing. If I see him coming, im going to work harder. And if he sees me coming, he's going to work harder."

This pass rushing duo is also 2 of the top recruits in the state. Hills recently committed to play for the Texas Longhorns and Lewis held offers from schools like Alabama, Texas A&M and Ole Miss before committing to McNeese last week. And while the pair reaching division one alone is a success, they still have dreams of playing together on Saturdays.

"We talk about it a lot. I ain't lying. We talk about it a good little bit. He'll call me or I'll call him and we just talk about it and everything. I feel like it's a good opportunity. Good chance to do it. You know, run it back. Let 'em feel it, they don't wanna feel it!"

