Super 16 | Iota TE Owen Harmon

The sport of football is what moves, motivates and fires up Iota Bulldogs tight end Owen Harmon.

"Just playing football. Just being able to be on the field and play. Every time I'm on the field I got that. I just want to be out there," he says.

In the abbreviated 2020 season, Harmon and his number seventeen jersey made a statement. Twenty-two catches, nearly four hundred yards and eight touchdowns.

It was an impressive feat that landed Harmon on the all-district and all-parish teams and second team all state for that year.

With his abilities, and his 6'2" frame, Iota High Head Coach Josh Andrus says Harmon is the complete package.

"You see size is good. You can't coach it. And when he's able to move with his size, that makes it even better," he says.

And you can't stop there. Harmon brings more than just his size to the field, according to Andrus.

"Very athletic. Very good hands. I think he takes pride in running routes. And something he's done, that we've talked about, is working on his blocking," he says.

The bulldogs will look to improve on last year's three-and-four record. Should they succeed in doing so, look for the colleges knocking on Harmon's door to grow exponentially.

Harmon says he's focused on the field and playing the game at his very best. A concentration that his coach agrees with.

"I want him to concentrate of on high school sports, not worry about those college offers. They're gonna come, they're gonna happen. There's no doubt about that in my mind," says Andrus.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel