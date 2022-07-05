Super 16 | Ascension Episcopal K Peyton Woodring

"Kickers are kind of known as a certain type. I'd like to be known as an athlete. I'm not a kicker, I'm an athlete."

Ascension's Peyton Woodring has a lot of tools in his arsenal, but his number one weapon is his right foot.

"I know it takes a little bit of pressure off the offense. Knowing we can finish drives and get three points, that's always a positive for us", says AES head coach Stepehn Hearen

Woodring hit 14 of 19 field goals last season, including a school record 56-yarder in the playoffs versus Catholic of New Iberia.

Woodring was not only all-state, but he earned All-American honors from Max Preps. This is only his 3rd year of kicking.

"My freshman year I wasn't even going to play football", says Woodring. "They convinced me to come out. I had a soccer background. I got out here, started kicking and fell in love with it from that."

His rise to stardom has been as swift as his legs.

Woodring is the 4th ranked kicker in the nation... According to Kohlskicking.com. He received offers from Alabama, UL and Air Force before committing in June to the defending national champs, the Georgia Bulldogs.

"I didn't think I would be a college kicker at all. I thought it was a possibility, maybe at a small school. Now that I'm in the moment, I can see myself on that big stage."

This season with AES, you may see the future Bulldog hit a 60-yard field goal in a game, like he's done at multiple camps. You may see him catch passes for the Blue Gators, or even fill in as a deep snapper in a pinch.

But no matter the role, Woodring will continue to push his limits.

"Whatever I can do to help the team really. Kicking, I can help for sure but if I need to go out there and play receiver, I'll do it for the team. It's whatever the team needs from me."

