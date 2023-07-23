Super 16: Abbeville DL Tezarron Stewart

It was quite the junior season for Abbeville’s Tezarron Stewart.

Stewart finished the year with 62 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and five sacks. He was also named Defensive MVP of District 5-3A.

“I think I did good, but I can do better,” Stewart said. “I made All-State and MVP, but I can do better.”

It's not about the stats for Stewart. Standing at 6-foot-4, and weighing 225 pounds, the gentle giant is as humble as they come.

“Coaches want to coach guys that go out there and do what you ask them to do,” Abbeville head coach Roderick Moy said. “He's the guy. Sometimes you have super-talented guys that want to go out and do their own thing. That's not Tezarron Stewart. He's got it all in the aspect. He's got the talent to match the work ethic along with everything else that you want in a player.”

Stewart's goals are simple. That's to help lead the Wildcats to a deep post-season run and to gain more collegiate offers.

Right now, he has two on the table from Southland Conference opponents Southeastern and Nicholls.

No matter what he decides, his plans include staying close to home.

“I can’t leave,” Stewart said. “I have to stay close to home. I can’t go too far.”

When Stewart isn't on the field or working at Super One, he's spending quality time with his family. He says wherever the future takes him, it's important that they're always nearby.

“Me and my mama have a best-friend relationship,” Stewart said. “We talk to each other like we're friends. Me and my daddy do a lot of stuff. We go work together on trees and stuff. Me and my pawpaw just hang out together all day doing country stuff. That's all we do.”

It's that kinship that he looks to bring to the team as he continues to lead by example.

“I hopefully want to bring the team together and make sure we're all on the same page,” Stewart said.

“When you have a guy like that who just leads by example, he doesn't say it a lot,” Moy said. “They (teammates) also see the offers he's getting for college scholarships. They see the District MVP. They see now a Super 16. So, those young guys see this guy is doing something right.”

