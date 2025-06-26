STM's Danny Broussard named to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

NATCHITOCHES — When it comes to high school basketball in Louisiana, few names carry the weight of Danny Broussard. The longtime St. Thomas More head coach, who has spent over four decades building one of the state’s premier programs, will officially be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame this Saturday.

The Abbeville native has led the Cougars for 42 seasons, compiling a career record of 1,162-354 (.766). That total ranks sixth all-time among high school coaches in the United States and second among active coaches nationwide.

“It’s just been about staying consistent,” Broussard said. “You don’t do it by yourself. I’ve just been very proud of the consistency we’ve had at St. Thomas More over the last 43 years.”

Since taking the reins in 1983 from his older brother Rickey at just 23 years old, Broussard has guided STM to six state championships (1986, 2013, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021) and five state runner-up finishes, including back-to-back appearances in 2024 and 2025. The program has reached the state playoffs in 34 consecutive seasons, won 26 district titles, and made 20 trips to the Final Four.

“Winning isn’t easy,” Broussard said, reflecting on the 27-year span between his first and second state titles. “I just kept working, believing in our system.”

Broussard credits his coaching philosophy to the fundamentals—and to lessons learned from his brothers Brent and Rickey.

“Everybody motivates in different ways. I think I learned a lot about motivation from my brothers,” he said. “I got a balance from both of them and tried to use that to my advantage.”

Alongside basketball, Broussard’s coaching résumé also includes 13 state tennis titles and one in baseball, making for a total of 20 state championships across three sports.

His influence stretches far beyond STM’s gym. Fifty-seven of his former players have gone on to coach at various levels, including three at the collegiate level. Broussard was a finalist for the 2022 NHSACA National Coach of the Year and led the victorious West squad in the 2025 McDonald’s High School All-Star Game.

Broussard has previously been inducted into the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame (2018) and has won Louisiana Sports Writers Association Coach of the Year honors three times.

Now, he joins the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025. The induction ceremony will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Natchitoches Events Center.

“You get kids that are driven, parents that want their kids to succeed—and they’re going to work hard,” Broussard said. “But for us to survive, I thought we had to be a fundamentally sound team. That’s been our foundation.”

Born Oct. 25, 1959, Broussard continues to leave an imprint not just on the scoreboard, but on generations of athletes and coaches across Louisiana.

