STM’s Cole Bergeron signs with Georgia Tech

LAFAYETTE — St. Thomas More quarterback Cole Bergeron officially signed with Georgia Tech on Monday, cementing his plans to join the Yellow Jackets after a whirlwind recruiting month.

Bergeron originally committed to Georgia Tech on Dec. 5, four days after decommitting from Virginia Tech. The senior becomes the latest in a long line of STM quarterbacks to advance to the collegiate level.

A four-star prospect, Bergeron is rated the No. 20 quarterback in the nation and the No. 12 overall player in Louisiana by 247Sports. He closed his senior season with more than 2,300 passing yards and 27 touchdowns.

Bergeron pointed to his relationship with Georgia Tech quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke — and the stability of head coach Brent Key’s staff — as the driving factors behind his decision.

“The stability of the program is number one,” Bergeron said. “Coach Key is going to be there for a good while. He’s a great coach, and Coach Weinke stayed true to the process. He recruited me since May and never stopped calling or texting. It’s good to go to a place where you’re really wanted.”

Bergeron added that his versatility will fit well in Atlanta.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes for the team to win,” he said. “Being able to run the ball and throw the ball is a great thing as a quarterback.”

The next major date on the recruiting calendar is Feb. 4, 2026, when National Signing Day arrives once again.

------------------------------------------------------------

