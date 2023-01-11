STM, Teurlings battle to a tie in boys' soccer

Boys' Soccer Scores

STM 2, Teurlings 2

LCA, 4, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 0

Westminster Christian - Lafayette 6, Opelousas Catholic 0

E.D. White 2, Morgan City 1

McKinley 3, St. Martinville 0

Carencro 7, Opelousas 1

David Thibodaux 3, Comeaux 1

Barbe 2, Acadiana 1

Southside 3, New Iberia 0

Girls' Soccer Scores

E.D. White 8, Morgan City 0

Westminster Christian 6, Beau Chene 2

Carencro 6, Opelousas 2

David Thibodaux 5, Comeaux 0

STM 8, Teurlings 0

Southside 2, New Iberia 1

