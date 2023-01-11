STM, Teurlings battle to a tie in boys' soccer

Boys' Soccer Scores
STM 2, Teurlings 2
LCA, 4, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 0
Westminster Christian - Lafayette 6, Opelousas Catholic 0
E.D. White 2, Morgan City 1
McKinley 3, St. Martinville 0
Carencro 7, Opelousas 1
David Thibodaux 3, Comeaux 1
Barbe 2, Acadiana 1
Southside 3, New Iberia 0
Girls' Soccer Scores
E.D. White 8, Morgan City 0
Westminster Christian 6, Beau Chene 2
Carencro 6, Opelousas 2
David Thibodaux 5, Comeaux 0
STM 8, Teurlings 0
Southside 2, New Iberia 1
