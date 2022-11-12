STM, Teurlings and Westminster advance to Championship Saturday

The LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will be hosted in Lafayette. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championships will take place November 10th - 12th at the Cajundome. For the full bracket, click the link in each division.

Championship - November 12th

Division II

Center Court - 4:30 PM

1 St. Thomas More

2 Teurlings Catholic

Division V

Center Court - 9 AM

1 Country Day

2 Westminster Christian

Semifinals - November 11th

Division II

Court #1 - 11:50 AM

4 Assumption 0

1 St. Thomas More 3

Court #3 - 6:10 PM

3 Ben Franklin 2

2 Teurlings Catholic 3

Division IV

Court #1 - 1:40 PM

5 Notre Dame 0

1 Newman 3

Division V

Court #2 - 10 AM

4 Ascension Episcopal 0

1 Country Day 3

Court #2 - 11:50 AM

3 Central Catholic 1

2 Westminster Christian 3

Quarterfinals - November 10th

Division II

Court #3 - 6:10 PM

8 Comeaux 0

1 St. Thomas More 3

Court #1 - 6:10 PM

7 Academy of Our Lady 0

2 Teurlings Catholic 3

Division III

Court #2 - 10:50 AM

6 Lafayette Christian 0

3 E.D. White 0

Court #2 - 2:30 PM

10 Catholic - N.I. 0

2 Archbishop Hannan 3

Division IV

Court #3 - 4:20 PM

5 Notre Dame 3

4 Calvary Baptist 2

Division V

Court #2 - 6:10 PM

5 Episcopal of Acadiana 2

4 Ascension Episcopal 3

Court #1 - 9 AM

6 Ascension Catholic 0

3 Central Catholic 3

Court #3 - 9 AM

7 Riverside Academy 0

2 Westminster Christian 3

Regional Round

Division I

12 Southside 0

5 Sam Houston 3

Division II

17 Lakeshore 0

1 St. Thomas More 3

9 Beau Chene 1

8 Comeaux 3

12 Breaux Bridge 0

5 Belle Chase 3

18 Liberty 0

2 Teurlings Catholic 3

Division III

13 Rayne 1

4 Haynes Academy 3

11 Iota 0

6 Lafayette Christian 3

10 Catholic - N.I. 3

7 University Lab 1

Division IV

12 Patterson 0

5 Notre Dame 3

19 Acadiana Renaissance 0

3 John Curtis 3

Division V

12 Crescent City 0

5 Episcopal of Acadiana 3

13 Northside Christian 0

4 Ascension Episcopal 3

14 St. Edmund 0

3 Central Catholic 3

11 Sacred Heart - Grand Coteau 1

6 Ascension Catholic 3

15 Covenant Christian 0

2 Westminster Christian 3

Bi-District Round

Division I

21 New Iberia 1

12 Southside 3

31 Lafayette 0

2 Mt. Carmel 3

Division II

32 Plaquemine 0

1 St. Thomas More 3

24 Edna Karr 0

9 Beau Chene 3

25 Eleanor McMain 0

8 Comeaux 3

28 David Thibodaux 0

5 Belle Chase 3

21 South Terrebone 0

12 Breaux Bridge 3

23 North Vermilion 1

10 McDonogh #35 3

31 Ouachita Parish 0

2 Teurlings Catholic 3

Division III

32 St. Martinville 0

1 Dunham 3

17 Eunice 1

16 Patrick Taylor - Science/Tech. 3

20 Ursuline Academy 1

13 Rayne 3

29 Cecilia 0

4 Haynes Academy 3

22 Cabrini 0

11 Iota 3

27 Leesville 0

6 Lafayette Christian 3

26 Church Point 0

7 University Lab 3

23 Morgan City 0

10 Catholic - N.I. 3

Division IV

24 Delcambre 0

9 Loyola Prep 3

28 Doyle 0

5 Notre Dame 3

21 North Caddo 0

12 Patterson 3

19 Acadiana Renaissance 3

14 Many 1

26 West St. Mary 0

7 Northlake Christian 3

Division V

17 Hanson Memorial 1

16 Houma Christian 3

25 Centerville 0

8 Central Private 3

28 St. Mary's Academy 0

5 Episcopal of Acadiana 3

20 St. John 1

13 Northside Christian 3

29 False River 0

4 Ascension Episcopal 3

20 M.L. King Charter 0

3 Central Catholic 3

19 Family Christian 0

14 St. Edmund 3

22 Southern Lab 1

11 Sacred Heart - Grand Coteau 3

23 Highland Baptist 1

10 St. Martin's Episcopal 3

31 First Baptist Christian 0

2 Westminster Christian 3

*Bottom Team is the Home Team

------------------------------------------------------------

