STM, Teurlings and Westminster advance to Championship Saturday

The LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will be hosted in Lafayette. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championships will take place November 10th - 12th at the Cajundome. For the full bracket, click the link in each division.
Championship - November 12th
Center Court - 4:30 PM
1 St. Thomas More
2 Teurlings Catholic
Center Court - 9 AM
1 Country Day
2 Westminster Christian
Semifinals - November 11th
Court #1 - 11:50 AM
4 Assumption 0
1 St. Thomas More 3
Court #3 - 6:10 PM
3 Ben Franklin 2
2 Teurlings Catholic 3
Court #1 - 1:40 PM
5 Notre Dame 0
1 Newman 3
Court #2 - 10 AM
4 Ascension Episcopal 0
1 Country Day 3
Court #2 - 11:50 AM
3 Central Catholic 1
2 Westminster Christian 3
Quarterfinals - November 10th
Court #3 - 6:10 PM
8 Comeaux 0
1 St. Thomas More 3
Court #1 - 6:10 PM
7 Academy of Our Lady 0
2 Teurlings Catholic 3
Court #2 - 10:50 AM
6 Lafayette Christian 0
3 E.D. White 0
Court #2 - 2:30 PM
10 Catholic - N.I. 0
2 Archbishop Hannan 3
Court #3 - 4:20 PM
5 Notre Dame 3
4 Calvary Baptist 2
Court #2 - 6:10 PM
5 Episcopal of Acadiana 2
4 Ascension Episcopal 3
Court #1 - 9 AM
6 Ascension Catholic 0
3 Central Catholic 3
Court #3 - 9 AM
7 Riverside Academy 0
2 Westminster Christian 3
Regional Round
12 Southside 0
5 Sam Houston 3
17 Lakeshore 0
1 St. Thomas More 3
9 Beau Chene 1
8 Comeaux 3
12 Breaux Bridge 0
5 Belle Chase 3
18 Liberty 0
2 Teurlings Catholic 3
13 Rayne 1
4 Haynes Academy 3
11 Iota 0
6 Lafayette Christian 3
10 Catholic - N.I. 3
7 University Lab 1
12 Patterson 0
5 Notre Dame 3
19 Acadiana Renaissance 0
3 John Curtis 3
12 Crescent City 0
5 Episcopal of Acadiana 3
13 Northside Christian 0
4 Ascension Episcopal 3
14 St. Edmund 0
3 Central Catholic 3
11 Sacred Heart - Grand Coteau 1
6 Ascension Catholic 3
15 Covenant Christian 0
2 Westminster Christian 3
Bi-District Round
21 New Iberia 1
12 Southside 3
31 Lafayette 0
2 Mt. Carmel 3
32 Plaquemine 0
1 St. Thomas More 3
24 Edna Karr 0
9 Beau Chene 3
25 Eleanor McMain 0
8 Comeaux 3
28 David Thibodaux 0
5 Belle Chase 3
21 South Terrebone 0
12 Breaux Bridge 3
23 North Vermilion 1
10 McDonogh #35 3
31 Ouachita Parish 0
2 Teurlings Catholic 3
32 St. Martinville 0
1 Dunham 3
17 Eunice 1
16 Patrick Taylor - Science/Tech. 3
20 Ursuline Academy 1
13 Rayne 3
29 Cecilia 0
4 Haynes Academy 3
22 Cabrini 0
11 Iota 3
27 Leesville 0
6 Lafayette Christian 3
26 Church Point 0
7 University Lab 3
23 Morgan City 0
10 Catholic - N.I. 3
24 Delcambre 0
9 Loyola Prep 3
28 Doyle 0
5 Notre Dame 3
21 North Caddo 0
12 Patterson 3
19 Acadiana Renaissance 3
14 Many 1
26 West St. Mary 0
7 Northlake Christian 3
17 Hanson Memorial 1
16 Houma Christian 3
25 Centerville 0
8 Central Private 3
28 St. Mary's Academy 0
5 Episcopal of Acadiana 3
20 St. John 1
13 Northside Christian 3
29 False River 0
4 Ascension Episcopal 3
20 M.L. King Charter 0
3 Central Catholic 3
19 Family Christian 0
14 St. Edmund 3
22 Southern Lab 1
11 Sacred Heart - Grand Coteau 3
23 Highland Baptist 1
10 St. Martin's Episcopal 3
31 First Baptist Christian 0
2 Westminster Christian 3
*Bottom Team is the Home Team
