STM, Southside and Lafayette win to close Kiwanis Jamboree

LAFAYETTE — Day two of the 73rd annual Kiwanis Jamboree delivered more action Friday night, as three Acadiana teams picked up victories in the preseason showcase.

St. Thomas More, a quarterfinalist last season, rolled past defending state champion Cecilia 24-7 in the opener. Senior quarterback and Virginia Tech commit Cole Bergeron led the Cougars’ offense with three first-half touchdown passes. Bergeron first connected with Blake Caillet for a 7-yard score before hitting Christian Breaux twice, including a 14-yard strike and another touchdown before halftime to build a commanding lead.

In the second matchup, Southside edged Northside 6-0 in a defensive battle. Sharks running back Coby Broussard scored the lone touchdown on an 11-yard score in the first half, and the Southside defense did the rest. A key fourth-down stop in the red zone by defensive lineman Gavyn Kern preserved the shutout and secured the win.

The nightcap saw Lafayette take down Breaux Bridge 16-0. The Lions, who led 9-0 at halftime, took advantage of turnovers to keep control of the game. Luke Landry recovered a fumble for the Tigers in the second half, but Lafayette’s Evan Dulaney later returned the favor by falling on a Breaux Bridge miscue, sealing the victory.

The 73rd Kiwanis Jamboree wraps up another year of tradition, bringing fans across Acadiana an early taste of the high school football season.

