STM safety Landen Ortte commits to Louisiana

LAFAYETTE — St. Thomas More safety Landen Ortte announced his commitment to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns over the weekend, giving coach Michael Desormeaux and his staff another in-state addition to their future recruiting classes.

Ortte, a rising senior, received an offer from Louisiana in May and made his official visit to campus before ultimately making his pledge to the Cajuns.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back said the decision became clear because of the way the Louisiana coaching staff treated him throughout the recruiting process.

"It just kind of felt like home from the very first time I've ever been in there," Ortte said. "They treated me with respect. Everybody knew who I was, and I really loved it there. I'm not far from home, so it's comfortable for me and it felt like an easy transition."

Ortte also pointed to the family atmosphere within the program as a major factor in his decision.

"There's the Southern hospitality of it," he said. "Your coach caring about you, your coach asking how you're doing, making sure you're on the right track. You get down in life and they're all there to help you. They're going to coach you hard, but they'll be there to make sure you're on the right track no matter what."

Ortte is coming off a standout junior season for the Cougars. In 12 games, he recorded 122 tackles, including 48 solo stops, while adding two interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

His performance earned him first-team All-District honors, first-team All-Metro recognition and a spot on the Louisiana Football Coaches Association All-State team.

Ortte is apart of a class that all includes the following players:

Bryce Coleman, TE, Shadow Creek



Kobe Smith, DL, Avoyelles



Rob Taylor, WR, Ferriday



Tam Anderson, QB, West Brook



Noah Ernst, OL, Angleton



John Walker, WR, Plaquemine



Maison Smith, DL, University Lab



Caleb White, DB, Summer Creek

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