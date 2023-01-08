STM routs Teurlings in Roundball Classic Championship game

Boys Basketball

St. Thomas More 77, Teurlings 55

New Iberia 47, Northwood-Lena 41

Beau Chene 64, Opelousas Catholic 49

Breaux Bridge 55, Livonia 52

Lafayette Christian 61, East Ascension 47

Catholic - B.R. 55, Westgate 42

Sulphur 74, Jennings 43

Ville Platte 60, Welsh 44

Girls Basketball

Lafayette 53, Warren Easton 36

St. Thomas More 42, Liberty 37

Sulphur 42, Jennings 31

