STM routs Teurlings in Roundball Classic Championship game

Boys Basketball
St. Thomas More 77, Teurlings 55
New Iberia 47, Northwood-Lena 41
Beau Chene 64, Opelousas Catholic 49
Breaux Bridge 55, Livonia 52
Lafayette Christian 61, East Ascension 47
Catholic - B.R. 55, Westgate 42
Sulphur 74, Jennings 43
Ville Platte 60, Welsh 44
Girls Basketball
Lafayette 53, Warren Easton 36
St. Thomas More 42, Liberty 37
Sulphur 42, Jennings 31
