Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

STM routs Teurlings in Roundball Classic Championship game

STM Roundball Classic.jpg
KATC
STM Roundball Classic.jpg
Posted at 11:59 PM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 00:59:22-05

Boys Basketball

St. Thomas More 77, Teurlings 55

New Iberia 47, Northwood-Lena 41

Beau Chene 64, Opelousas Catholic 49

Breaux Bridge 55, Livonia 52

Lafayette Christian 61, East Ascension 47

Catholic - B.R. 55, Westgate 42

Sulphur 74, Jennings 43

Ville Platte 60, Welsh 44

Girls Basketball

Lafayette 53, Warren Easton 36

St. Thomas More 42, Liberty 37

Sulphur 42, Jennings 31
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.