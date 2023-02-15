STM, LCA pick up key District 4-4A victories Tuesday

BOYS BASKETBALL
Barbe 67, Acadiana 46
Bell City 67, Welsh 66
Central Catholic 54, Vermilion Catholic 42
David Thibodaux 62, North Vermilion 40
Hathaway 56, East Beauregard 54
Iowa 89, Jennings 58
Jeanerette 77, Covenant Christian Academy 22
Kaplan 55, Gueydan 46
Lafayette 60, Comeaux 51
Lafayette Christian Academy 68, Westgate 46
Lutcher 61, Morgan City 55
Mamou 73, Pine Prairie 38
Midland 53, Grand Lake 44
New Iberia 60, Carencro 36
Patterson 50, Donaldsonville 43
Sacred Heart 63, Northside Christian 61
Southside 66, Sam Houston 60
St. James 60, Berwick 55
St. Thomas More 73, Northside 60
Teurlings Catholic 66, Notre Dame 48
