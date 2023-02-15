STM, LCA pick up key District 4-4A victories Tuesday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Barbe 67, Acadiana 46

Bell City 67, Welsh 66

Central Catholic 54, Vermilion Catholic 42

David Thibodaux 62, North Vermilion 40

Hathaway 56, East Beauregard 54

Iowa 89, Jennings 58

Jeanerette 77, Covenant Christian Academy 22

Kaplan 55, Gueydan 46

Lafayette 60, Comeaux 51

Lafayette Christian Academy 68, Westgate 46

Lutcher 61, Morgan City 55

Mamou 73, Pine Prairie 38

Midland 53, Grand Lake 44

New Iberia 60, Carencro 36

Patterson 50, Donaldsonville 43

Sacred Heart 63, Northside Christian 61

Southside 66, Sam Houston 60

St. James 60, Berwick 55

St. Thomas More 73, Northside 60

Teurlings Catholic 66, Notre Dame 48

