STM girls soccer claims 7th straight state title

Posted at 10:18 PM, Feb 23, 2024
HAMMOND — For the seventh year in a row, the St. Thomas More girls soccer team are state champions.

The Lady Cougars latest achievement was claiming the Division II State Title by beating No. 7 Ben Franklin, 6-1.

Junior Audrey Cassidy was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Game.
