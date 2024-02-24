STM girls soccer claims 7th straight state title

HAMMOND — For the seventh year in a row, the St. Thomas More girls soccer team are state champions.

The Lady Cougars latest achievement was claiming the Division II State Title by beating No. 7 Ben Franklin, 6-1.

Junior Audrey Cassidy was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Game.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel