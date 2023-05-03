STM finishes 2nd in Division II golf state championship

LAFAYETTE – St. Louis Catholic of Lake Charles turned in its second straight sub-300 round and made a big first-round lead stand up in capturing the Boys Division II team title Tuesday at the Ochsner Health LHSAA State Golf Championships.

The Saints added to their even-par 288 total from Monday with the day’s low round on Tuesday, a 299 that left them with a two-day 587 total. That was good enough for a 13-stroke win over defending champion St. Thomas More, which had its second straight 300 score and finished at 600, and third-place and tournament host Teurlings Catholic at 607. Holy Cross was two more strokes back in fourth place at 609.

Collin Jones of Westlake, competing as an individual, captured the individual title with a second straight one-under 71 on Tuesday. The senior birdied both of the par-fives on the back side of the 6,348-yard par-72 The Wetlands course in posting his first tournament win since his eighth-grade season.

Jones won by one shot over Dax Reaux of Teurlings Catholic, who tied for the day’s low round with a three-under 69, and Stephen Faucheaux of Holy Cross, both at one-under 143.

Dane Galiano of St. Charles finished fourth, matching Reaux’s 69 and finishing with a two-round 145 total while defending champion and first-day leader Ross Anderson of St. Louis struggled to a 76 on Tuesday and finished at 146 with teammate Cameron Langley in fifth place.

Langley and George Trappey each shot two-over 74, Kye Hanks posted a 75 and Anderson and Samuel Broussard each shot 76 in St. Louis’ consistent team total.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel