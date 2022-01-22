STM Boys, Northside & Lafayette Girls Get Early District Wins

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
St. Thomas More 77, Teurlings Catholic 55
Barbe 56, Comeaux 37
Elton 78, East Beauregard 32
Hamilton Christian Academy 100, Basile 22
Hathaway 58, ESA 43
Jennings 73, South Beauregard 33
Lacassine 50, Midland 42
Notre Dame 55, Welsh 42
Sam Houston 58, Lafayette 55
Southside 61, Sulphur 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Northside 51, Carencro 45
Lafayette 80, Sam Houston 32
Central Catholic 52, Hanson Memorial 30
E.D. White 50, Patterson 38
Highland Baptist 40, Vermilion Catholic 36
Iota 51, Ville Platte 38
Jennings 54, South Beauregard 49
Lutcher 45, Berwick 17
Midland 56, Lacassine 54
North Central 74, Westminster Christian 54
Northwest 50, Church Point 49
Oberlin 66, Gueydan 9
Pine Prairie 36, Mamou 32
Rayne 64, North Vermilion 51
Southside 39, Sulphur 35
West St. Mary 63, Delcambre 42
