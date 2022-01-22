STM Boys, Northside & Lafayette Girls Get Early District Wins

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

St. Thomas More 77, Teurlings Catholic 55

Barbe 56, Comeaux 37

Elton 78, East Beauregard 32

Hamilton Christian Academy 100, Basile 22

Hathaway 58, ESA 43

Jennings 73, South Beauregard 33

Lacassine 50, Midland 42

Notre Dame 55, Welsh 42

Sam Houston 58, Lafayette 55

Southside 61, Sulphur 51

St. Thomas More 77, Teurlings Catholic 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Northside 51, Carencro 45

Lafayette 80, Sam Houston 32

Central Catholic 52, Hanson Memorial 30

E.D. White 50, Patterson 38

Highland Baptist 40, Vermilion Catholic 36

Iota 51, Ville Platte 38

Jennings 54, South Beauregard 49

Lutcher 45, Berwick 17

Midland 56, Lacassine 54

North Central 74, Westminster Christian 54

Northwest 50, Church Point 49

Oberlin 66, Gueydan 9

Pine Prairie 36, Mamou 32

Rayne 64, North Vermilion 51

Southside 39, Sulphur 35

West St. Mary 63, Delcambre 42

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel