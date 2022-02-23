Watch
STM Boys Hoops take down David Thibodaux in Div. II Playoffs

Select Regional Round Scores and Highlights
STM Boys Hoops Advances with victory over David Thibodaux
Posted at 11:37 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 00:37:43-05

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)

Class 5A
28. Acadiana
5. Ouachita Parish

21. Ponchatoula
12. Southside

29. Sam Houston
4. New Iberia

Class 4A

24. Carencro
9. Lakeshore

28. North Vermilion
5. Beau Chene

21. Plaquemine
12. Northside

20. Rayne
13. Washington-Marion

30. Eunice
3. Eleanor McMain

19. Breaux Bridge
14. Booker T. Washington (Shreveport)

18. Opelousas
15. South Terrebonne

Class 3A

24. Mentorship Academy
9. Northwest

29. Mamou
4. Donaldsonville

27. Abbeville
6. St. Martinville

26. Buckeye
7. Ville Platte

18. Jennings
15. Richwood

23. Patterson
10. Carroll

Class 2A
17. West St. Mary
16. Avoyelles Charter

24. Welsh
9. Jonesboro-Hodge

25. Lake Arthur
8. Oakdale

28. Jeanerette
5. Amite

26. North Caddo
7. Franklin

23. Loreauville
10. Winnfield

Class 1A
1. North Central - Bye

17. Centerville
16. Logansport

24. Gueydan
9. East Iberville

7. Elton - Bye

Class B
4. Lacassine - Bye

17. Pitkin
16. Midland

22. Hathaway
11. JS Clark

Division II
St. Thomas More 57, David Thibodaux 32

St. Michael the Archangel 62, Teurlings 40

Division III
Lafayette Christian 81, Cristo Rey 30

Catholic - New Iberia 59, Ascension Episcopal 50

10. Dunham
7. Notre Dame

Division IV
9. St. Mary's
8. Sacred Heart

12. Vermilion Catholic
5. Central Catholic

Hamilton Christian 84, Hanson Memorial 47

Metairie Park Country Day 80, Westminster 52

Division V (Quarterfinals)
5. Northside Christian
4. St. Joseph's - Plaucheville

6. Christ Episcopal School
3. ESA
