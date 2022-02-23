STM Boys Hoops take down David Thibodaux in Div. II Playoffs

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)

Class 5A

28. Acadiana

5. Ouachita Parish

21. Ponchatoula

12. Southside

29. Sam Houston

4. New Iberia

Class 4A

24. Carencro

9. Lakeshore

28. North Vermilion

5. Beau Chene

21. Plaquemine

12. Northside

20. Rayne

13. Washington-Marion

30. Eunice

3. Eleanor McMain

19. Breaux Bridge

14. Booker T. Washington (Shreveport)

18. Opelousas

15. South Terrebonne

Class 3A

24. Mentorship Academy

9. Northwest

29. Mamou

4. Donaldsonville

27. Abbeville

6. St. Martinville

26. Buckeye

7. Ville Platte

18. Jennings

15. Richwood

23. Patterson

10. Carroll

Class 2A

17. West St. Mary

16. Avoyelles Charter

24. Welsh

9. Jonesboro-Hodge

25. Lake Arthur

8. Oakdale

28. Jeanerette

5. Amite

26. North Caddo

7. Franklin

23. Loreauville

10. Winnfield

Class 1A

1. North Central - Bye

17. Centerville

16. Logansport

24. Gueydan

9. East Iberville

7. Elton - Bye

Class B

4. Lacassine - Bye

17. Pitkin

16. Midland

22. Hathaway

11. JS Clark

Division II

St. Thomas More 57, David Thibodaux 32

St. Michael the Archangel 62, Teurlings 40

Division III

Lafayette Christian 81, Cristo Rey 30

Catholic - New Iberia 59, Ascension Episcopal 50

10. Dunham

7. Notre Dame

Division IV

9. St. Mary's

8. Sacred Heart

12. Vermilion Catholic

5. Central Catholic

Hamilton Christian 84, Hanson Memorial 47

Metairie Park Country Day 80, Westminster 52

Division V (Quarterfinals)

5. Northside Christian

4. St. Joseph's - Plaucheville

6. Christ Episcopal School

3. ESA

