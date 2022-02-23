STM Boys Hoops take down David Thibodaux in Div. II Playoffs

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)
Class 5A
28. Acadiana
5. Ouachita Parish
21. Ponchatoula
12. Southside
29. Sam Houston
4. New Iberia
Class 4A
24. Carencro
9. Lakeshore
28. North Vermilion
5. Beau Chene
21. Plaquemine
12. Northside
20. Rayne
13. Washington-Marion
30. Eunice
3. Eleanor McMain
19. Breaux Bridge
14. Booker T. Washington (Shreveport)
18. Opelousas
15. South Terrebonne
Class 3A
24. Mentorship Academy
9. Northwest
29. Mamou
4. Donaldsonville
27. Abbeville
6. St. Martinville
26. Buckeye
7. Ville Platte
18. Jennings
15. Richwood
23. Patterson
10. Carroll
Class 2A
17. West St. Mary
16. Avoyelles Charter
24. Welsh
9. Jonesboro-Hodge
25. Lake Arthur
8. Oakdale
28. Jeanerette
5. Amite
26. North Caddo
7. Franklin
23. Loreauville
10. Winnfield
Class 1A
1. North Central - Bye
17. Centerville
16. Logansport
24. Gueydan
9. East Iberville
7. Elton - Bye
Class B
4. Lacassine - Bye
17. Pitkin
16. Midland
22. Hathaway
11. JS Clark
Division II
St. Thomas More 57, David Thibodaux 32
St. Michael the Archangel 62, Teurlings 40
Division III
Lafayette Christian 81, Cristo Rey 30
Catholic - New Iberia 59, Ascension Episcopal 50
10. Dunham
7. Notre Dame
Division IV
9. St. Mary's
8. Sacred Heart
12. Vermilion Catholic
5. Central Catholic
Hamilton Christian 84, Hanson Memorial 47
Metairie Park Country Day 80, Westminster 52
Division V (Quarterfinals)
5. Northside Christian
4. St. Joseph's - Plaucheville
6. Christ Episcopal School
3. ESA
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers