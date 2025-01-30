St. Thomas More eyes historic 8th consecutive title

LAFAYETTE — While the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to chase history with a potential third straight Super Bowl title, the St. Thomas More girls soccer team has already established a dynasty of its own—one that could be considered even greater.

The Lady Cougars are on the path to their eighth consecutive state championship, extending a record-breaking streak that has already cemented their place in Louisiana high school sports history.

“No, I haven’t,” head coach Katie Breaux said when asked if she had ever seen anything like it in any sport.

Two years ago, STM became the first program in LHSAA history to win six straight state titles, surpassing Northshore's five consecutive (1986-1990). Now, with the postseason underway, they are aiming for yet another.

“It’s very exciting,” senior striker Aubrey Cassidy said. “We’ve put in a lot of work this season so far. It’s good to see it pay off.”

Senior midfielder Kate Guillory echoed that sentiment but emphasized the importance of the path to winning it all.

“We do want to win state, but it’s all about the journey in getting there while having a good experience with my teammates and friends,” Guillory said.

This season, STM faced a major change at the top. Breaux, who previously spent nine years as an assistant with the program, took over as head coach. Before joining STM, she led the Lafayette girls soccer program.

“It’s been an adjustment,” Breaux said. “I was excited. It got me back into my books and notes. It actually pushed me.”

Despite the transition, the Lady Cougars have remained dominant. They finished the regular season with a record of 15-2-5, led by a senior class of 12 players determined to continue the legacy.

“With the younger girls coming on the team, they have to know that you can never be too comfortable,” Guillory said. “You always have to want more and work for more.”

STM opened the postseason with a 10-0 first-round victory over Pearl River on Wednesday night, moving four wins away from securing an eighth consecutive championship.

“I think it’s going to be great that we worked hard for something and we finally meet that goal,” Cassidy said.

Guillory added, “Making a memory that can last my whole life is what really pays off in the end.”

